China to hold 7th World Internet Conference in November

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will hold the seventh World Internet Conference in November in the river town of Wuzhen in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) told a press conference on Monday.

The conference will run from Nov. 23 to 24, with the theme of "digital empowerment to create a better future: jointly build a community of shared future in cyberspace," said Zhao Zeliang, deputy director of the CAC, at the press conference in Beijing.

Focusing on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, 5G, the industrial internet, cybersecurity, and e-business, the conference will have one main forum, five sub-forums, and other activities both online and offline.

The conference will also release the World Internet Development Report 2020 and the China Internet Development Report 2020, said Zhao.

Zhao said it is more important to uphold the vision of a community of a shared future in cyberspace and strive to promote the development of global cyberspace in a more inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction against the backdrop of COVID-19 which has profoundly changed the international situation, Zhao added.