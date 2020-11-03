Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Chinese institute, Science Magazine jointly launch remote sensing journal

(Xinhua)    09:08, November 03, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- An institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has partnered with the renowned Science Magazine to launch an English-language journal offering research in the field of remote sensing, which will publish its first issue online in early 2021.

The Journal of Remote Sensing, in an open-access format, will publish the latest research results of global scientists and academic articles that solve major scientific puzzles in remote sensing, according to the joint sponsor Aerospace Information Research Institute of the CAS on Monday.

The editorial board is composed of 30 experts from countries including China, the United States, France, Canada, and Spain.

Wu Yirong, head of the institute, is the chief editor of the journal. He said remote sensing is a fast-growing and emerging interdisciplinary subject. Through cooperation with Science Magazine, his institute will strive to make the new journal a world-leading remote sensing publication.

Founded in 1880 by Thomas Edison, Science Magazine is published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

