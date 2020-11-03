Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

WHO chief in self-quarantine after being identified as COVID-19 contact

(Xinhua)    08:33, November 03, 2020

GENEVA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Monday.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," the WHO chief said.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," he continued, adding that he and his WHO colleagues would continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.

Earlier on Monday, Geneva, home to the WHO's global headquarters, announced it would enter a state of semi-confinement due to its worsening COVID-19 situation. Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed, while gatherings of more than five people in public spaces will be banned. Schools will remain open.

Figures have shown that the COVID-19 situation in Geneva is severely worsening, with over 1,000 people testing positive on a daily basis over the past few days, according to a statement from a regional branch of government.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York