Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New method developed to detect content of tea

(Xinhua)    09:34, November 02, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a new method to detect the content of tea polyphenols, key components of the beverage.

The method, developed by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, can measure the total polyphenol content in tea samples within 10 minutes. The process is much more efficient than traditional processes.

According to Lu Chengyin, one of the researchers, tea polyphenols are the main components that determine the flavor and health benefits of tea leaves. However, traditional detection methods are complicated and usually take more than two hours, Lu said.

The new method, which adopts paper-based microfluidic analytical devices, helps shorten the detection time, saves reagent and uses simple equipment. It has good application prospects in real-time monitoring of tea production and self-test kits for consumers.

The research was published in the journal Food Chemistry.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York