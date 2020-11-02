Turnover of China's "new third board" tops 105 bln yuan

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," has seen a turnover of nearly 105.74 billion yuan (about 15.7 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year.

For the past week, its turnover reached 2.47 billion yuan.

As of Friday, 8,281 companies were listed on the NEEQ.

Launched in 2013, the NEEQ intends to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

China has outlined a series of reforms to better orient the NEEQ to the needs and features of small enterprises, and support the quality growth of the real economy.