CIIE presents opportunity for LatAm's economic recovery from pandemic, says Brazilian expert

The upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an opportunity for both Brazil and Latin America to recover economically and socially from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Thomas Law, president of the Brazil-China Sociocultural Institute (Ibrachina).

The Chinese market offers many opportunities to companies in Brazil through events such as the CIIE, which will be held from Nov. 5 to 10, Law told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Law said that China has partnered with many other Latin American countries as well as those outside the region, so that "any movement in the sense of expanding economic openness, buying Brazilian products and those from other Latin American countries positively impact financial and social recovery."

Companies of various categories and sizes in Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, whose main trading partner has been China since 2009, have already participated in the first two editions of the CIIE.

"China is one of the largest consumer markets in the world and the CIIE represents a great opportunity for anyone interested in entering or increasing their participation in this market," Law said.

The president of Ibrachina said that Brazilian exports to China have performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a specific way, for a state like Mato Grosso do Sul, the export of soybeans "has taken off," Law explained, adding that although the Brazilian industrial sector has suffered due to the pandemic, in general, it has been "positive for agribusiness returns."

However, according to Law, sectors such as industry in Brazil have organized to bring businessmen together and send out representatives in search of opportunities in China, "these missions are of the utmost importance for the reactivation of the Brazilian economy."