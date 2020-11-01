Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 1, 2020
Nanjing subways offer 5G on 10 lines; more to come

(Xinhua)    11:52, November 01, 2020

Passengers get on subway in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. [Photo/Nanjing Metro]

Subways in Nanjing, Jiangsu province,now have the most 5G service availability in the world, the city's subway operator and the Nanjing branch of China Mobile announced at a news conference on Thursday.

Ten subway lines in the city comprising 378 kilometers of rail, have installed 5G networks to provide better service to more than 300 commuters using the most advanced technology and equipment, China Mobile said.

Another nine subway lines currently under construction will also be equipped with 5G networks, the operator said. More than 6,700 5G base stations have been installed in the city so far.

