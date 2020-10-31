Xinjiang reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

URUMQI, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new asymptomatic cases Friday, the regional health commission said Saturday.

The confirmed cases, all in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, were re-categorized from previously reported asymptomatic cases.

The new asymptomatic cases, who had been under medical observation, were detected in the second round of free county-wide COVID-19 screening.

By Friday, Xinjiang had a total of 51 confirmed cases including six in severe condition, and 161 asymptomatic cases, all in Shufu County.