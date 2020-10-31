Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's logistics demand continues to improve in Jan.-Sept.

(Xinhua)    11:54, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Logistics demand in China continued to improve as economic activities normalized amid the effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic, official data showed.

The total value of social logistics in the first three quarters rose 2 percent year on year to 202.5 trillion yuan (about 30.1 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The growth accelerated from a 1.2-percent gain seen in the first eight months.

The logistics performance index for September came in at 56.1 percent, up from 52.2 percent recorded last month, according to the CFLP.

The composite index tracks business volumes, new orders, employment, inventory turnover and equipment utility rates in China's logistics sector. A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below that reflects contraction.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York