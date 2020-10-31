Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
China's goods, services trade surplus tops 157 bln yuan in September

(Xinhua)    10:26, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade in goods and services surplus stood at 157.3 billion yuan (about 23.1 billion U.S. dollars) in September, official data showed on Friday.

In September, the country's trade income amounted to about 1.72 trillion yuan and expenditure was at 1.56 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at 1.58 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.32 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 254.8 billion yuan, the data showed.

The services trade saw a deficit of 97.4 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 140.3 billion yuan and 237.7 billion yuan, respectively.

