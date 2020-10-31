Online platform of China-ASEAN Expo launched in south China

NANNING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The web platform of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo was launched Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

With strict anti-epidemic measures, this year's expo will be held both online and offline from Nov. 27 to 30. Exhibitors and buyers from home and abroad will be able to make presentations, conduct business talks and hold conferences through the online platform, the organizer said.

"The pre-recorded video of the opening remark of His Excellency Prime Minister of the Lao PDR will be broadcasted at the opening ceremony and our State Leader will also take part in the online round-table dialogue between State Leader of Lao PDR and CEOs from China," said Virasac Somphong, consul general of Laos in Nanning.

The opening ceremony, summits and high-level forums of the expo will be livestreamed in multiple languages on the platform, where a series of online trade and investment promotion activities will also be held.

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group will provide technical support to ensure the safe and smooth operation of the platform.

Initiated in 2004, the expo is an important platform to promote trade and bilateral relations between China and ASEAN countries.