Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's service outsourcing industry posts steady growth

(Xinhua)    10:25, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's service outsourcing industry reported stable growth in the first nine months of 2020, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Chinese firms inked service outsourcing contracts worth about 987.64 billion yuan (about 142.65 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Sept. period, up by 11.4 percent year on year.

The executed contract value stood at 683.49 billion yuan in the first nine months, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.8 percent.

Of the total, offshore service outsourcing contracts reached 588.98 billion yuan during the period, up by 9.5 percent year on year.

Outsourcing is the business practice of hiring a party outside a company to perform services and make goods traditionally undertaken by the company's employees.

In China, service outsourcing is typically divided into three sub-sectors: information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and knowledge process outsourcing.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York