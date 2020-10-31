China to export light rail trains to Mexico

CHANGSHA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A light rail train that will be exported to Mexico has rolled off the assembly line in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The train, which has been produced by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., is one of the 26 light rail trains the company will make for the export. They will be the first export of Chinese rail transit equipment to Mexico.

With a design speed of 80 km per hour, the train is 29.5 meters long and 2.69 meters wide and can carry 355 passengers. It will ply in three lines of the light rail system in the Mexican city of Monterrey.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the company completed the design, production and delivery test of the train in just 10 months, said Liu Ying, project manager of the company.

The first batch of vehicles is expected to arrive in Mexico two months ahead of the stipulated time of delivery, Liu added.