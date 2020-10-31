Chinese mainland reports 27 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 27 new imported COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,359, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, four in Sichuan, three each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, and one each in Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Hunan and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,060 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 299 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.