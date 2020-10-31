Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:22, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Six new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 38 new asymptomatic cases, including 23 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 27 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, four in Sichuan, three each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, and one each in Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Hunan and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

On Friday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,359 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,060 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 299 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,973. Of them, 355 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 80,984 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 13,280 close contacts were still under medical observation after 653 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.

