China's experiment facility for extreme conditions enters trial operation

(Xinhua)    10:16, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- An experiment facility featuring a wide range of extreme conditions was put into trial operation in the Huairou Science City in the northeast suburbs of Beijing on Friday.

The facility, run by the Institute of Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, can create experimental conditions of extremely low temperatures, ultra-high pressure, strong magnetic fields, and ultra-fast optical fields.

It will facilitate the country's basic research in areas such as the superconductor and quantum materials, according to the institute.

Alongside the facility, two interdisciplinary research platforms run by the institute -- the research platform for materials genome and the platform for the research, development, and comprehensive testing of clean energy materials -- are under installation and adjustment.

The Huairou Science City, with its construction approved in 2017, is expected to grow into a world-class infrastructure cluster for national science and technology research and development by 2030.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

