Xi addresses CPC symposium with non-Party members on drafting development proposals

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made an important speech at a symposium the Party leadership held to solicit opinions from non-Party members on drafting proposals to formulate a blueprint for China's economic and social development.

Xi presided over the symposium, held on Aug. 25, for drafting the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Members of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as personages with no party affiliations, gave their views and suggestions.

Xi said drafting good development proposals for the 14th Five-Year-Plan period will inform the public of the major targets, areas of priority and key tasks for China's development in the next five years, noting that such proposals will pool strength for scoring new and even greater achievements in advancing the country's economic and social development.

Xi called for summarizing and reviewing the achievements and experience of the 13th Five-Year Plan period to propose significant measures for furthering reform and opening up and draft forward-thinking response plans for major risks.

Xi praised non-CPC members for the valuable comments and suggestions they had submitted during previous solicitations and hoped that they would continue to offer their inputs as well as contribute their wisdom to formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Xi called for efforts to take the initiative and rise to challenges, turn risks into opportunities, address a host of structural, cyclical and institutional problems with impact on high-quality development, and nurture new, strong and lasting driving forces for economic growth.

He also emphasized establishing a new development pattern, continuing to expand domestic demand, attracting global resources and fostering new advantages in global economic cooperation and competition.

Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.