Drafting of China's development proposals upholds five principles: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The drafting of proposals for China's development in the next 15 years has mainly upheld five principles, an official said Friday.

Drawing-up of the proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 has balanced the relationship between past achievements and innovation and managed to secure a smooth connection of the two centenary goals, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at a press conference.

The drafting has also balanced the relationship between government and market, opening-up and self-reliance, development and security, as well as strategy and tactics, according to Han.