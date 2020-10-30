Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Drafting of China's development proposals upholds five principles: official

(Xinhua)    13:48, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The drafting of proposals for China's development in the next 15 years has mainly upheld five principles, an official said Friday.

Drawing-up of the proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 has balanced the relationship between past achievements and innovation and managed to secure a smooth connection of the two centenary goals, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at a press conference.

The drafting has also balanced the relationship between government and market, opening-up and self-reliance, development and security, as well as strategy and tactics, according to Han.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York