CPC Central Committee establishes news release mechanism, holds 1st press conference

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held its first press conference on Friday to introduce and elaborate on the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session, marking the establishment of the CPC Central Committee's news release mechanism.

The establishment of the news release mechanism is an important institutional arrangement and innovation for upholding and strengthening overall Party leadership and improving the Party's governance capability, a senior official said at the press conference.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, said the mechanism was established to meet the need of new situations and the demands of the day as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

The four-day fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee concluded on Thursday.