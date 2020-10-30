CPC session hails decisive achievements in building moderately prosperous society: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's fifth plenary session has spoken highly of the decisive achievements made in securing a victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, according to a CPC Central Committee press conference on Friday.

The work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee since the 19th CPC Central Committee's fourth plenary session has been fully recognized by the fifth session, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

"Practice has proved once again that with Comrade Xi Jinping, the core of the CPC Central Committee and of the whole Party, at the helm, and with the unity and tenacious struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, we will surely be able to overcome various difficulties and obstacles on the way forward and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics more vigorously in the new era," Wang told the press conference.