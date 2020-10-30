Shanghai remains hot spot for foreign investment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Despite the global downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China's financial hub of Shanghai remains a hot spot for foreign investment.

The city's foreign capital inflows rose 6.1 percent year on year to about 15.52 billion U.S. dollars in the first three quarters of 2020, local authorities said Thursday.

A total of 38 regional headquarters of foreign-funded multinational companies and 14 foreign-funded research and development (R&D) centers were established in Shanghai in the first nine months, raising their total numbers to 758 and 475 respectively, according to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

Data showed that the nearly 60,000 foreign-funded enterprises in Shanghai now contribute more than a quarter of the city's gross domestic product, over a third of its tax revenue, and about two-thirds of its foreign trade volume.

To further attract foreign investment, Shanghai will hold a city promotion convention during the upcoming third China International Import Expo from Nov. 5 to 10, inviting guests from foreign companies, investment promotion agencies and other related institutions, according to the municipal government.

Shanghai has always attached great importance to improving the business environment. Visits have been made and 15 government-enterprise meetings held this year to help foreign companies tide over the difficulties brought by COVID-19.

The city also came up with many preferential policies for foreign investment.

Various measures taken by Shanghai not only helped foreign companies resume operations amid the epidemic but also boosted their confidence in the Chinese market, said Arjan Van Der Oort, CFO of Boehringer Ingelheim of China's Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

According to him, the German pharmaceutical giant will take root in China and has made up its mind on an additional investment of about 530 million U.S. dollars in the next five years.