China lodges solemn representations over Canadian warship's sailing through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations with Canada on the sailing of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait and its provocative actions during the passage, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

Responding to a media query on the relevant matter, Wu Qian said such action by the Canadian side is an expression of unfriendliness and would undoubtedly make the already poor bilateral ties and military-to-military relationship even worse.

China urges the Canadian side to adopt a responsible attitude and be cautious in its words and deeds, so as not to undermine the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability, Wu said.