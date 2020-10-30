Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China lodges solemn representations over Canadian warship's sailing through Taiwan Strait

(Xinhua)    10:05, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations with Canada on the sailing of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait and its provocative actions during the passage, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

Responding to a media query on the relevant matter, Wu Qian said such action by the Canadian side is an expression of unfriendliness and would undoubtedly make the already poor bilateral ties and military-to-military relationship even worse.

China urges the Canadian side to adopt a responsible attitude and be cautious in its words and deeds, so as not to undermine the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability, Wu said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York