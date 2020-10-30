China always adheres to peaceful development

The great War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea defied the invasion and expansion of imperialism and safeguarded the security of New China; it also safeguarded the peaceful life of the Chinese people, stabilized the situation in the Korean Peninsula and upheld peace in Asia and the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea on October 23.

He profoundly revealed the war's nature of resisting aggression and rebelling against power, systematically clarified the historical significance of the great victory of the war for maintaining peace and stability in China and the world, and fully demonstrated China's image as an upholder of justice and peace.

An important part of the spirit forged in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is the internationalism that strives for the cause of peace and justice for humanity.

An exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' entering the Democratic People''s Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea was held in the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution on Oct. 25. The photo shows veterans who participated in the war communicate with each other. (People's Daily Online/ Zhang Wujun)

Seventy years ago, the brave CPV army held high the banner of safeguarding peace and fighting aggression, and entered the Korean front to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea, a just move of an army for justice. They not only safeguarded the security of their own country, but exhibited the firm determination of the Chinese people to maintain world peace.

The great victory of the war has profoundly shaped the strategic pattern of Asia and even the world after the end of World War II, greatly inspired nations and peoples under oppression across the world to pursue the just cause of national independence and liberation, as well as promoted world peace and progress of all mankind.

The Chinese nation is a peace-loving nation and the Chinese people pursue peace in their nature.

During the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, many Chinese people voiced their passion and support for peace. Some said "The Chinese people enthusiastically love peace, but in order to defend peace, they are never afraid of standing up against invasions"; some said "China is a peace-loving nation, but it's not afraid of invaders as it will be fighting for the long-lasting peace of the world".

When imperialists and aggressors forcibly involved the Chinese nation in a war, many Chinese people made huge sacrifices to safeguard peace.

They shed blood and fiercely fought in the Battle of Triangle Hill, the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, among other battles, and were so courageous as to confront the formidable rivals and sacrifice themselves. Not hunger, cold, or death could frighten them off.

It is the firm belief in maintaining peace that has forged courage, integrity and dedication in the genes of the Chinese people, and encouraged numerous CPVs to gallantly march across the Yalu River and resist U.S. aggression, and write a heroic epic that impressed the world.

Xi once pointed out that the most profound pursuit of a nation has its origin in the national character formed through generations.

The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea has shown the Chinese nation's pursuit of peace, a national character deeply rooted in the historical tradition and cultural genes of the Chinese civilization.

Through its long history, the Chinese civilization has cultivated the political concept of "Foster friendship with neighbors," concluded that "A war-like state, however big it may be, will eventually perish," and been characterized by qualities mirrored in such sayings as "Peace is of paramount importance," "Seek harmony without uniformity," "Replace weapons of war with gifts of jade and silk," "Achieve universal peace," and "Pursue harmony and connectivity."

Even China had suffered aggression, humiliation, and plunder by foreign powers for more than a century in its modern history, the Chinese people never ceased striving for peace and justice.

Since the foundation of the New China, the country has consistently adhered to an independent foreign policy of peace. From proposing the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence to writing "following the path of peaceful development" into the Constitution and the Party Constitution, it has shown the world its confidence in thinking and readiness to practice it.

For the Chinese people, peace and stability are as essential as what sunshine and air are to life.

They are well aware that without peace, neither China nor the world will be able to develop smoothly; and that without development, there will never be lasting peace.

China is committed to pursuing peaceful development, and it has never provoked a war or conflict, or occupied an inch of others' land.

The country has solemnly declared to the world that it will never seek hegemony, expansion, or spheres of influence.

China believes that no matter how powerful a country or army is, if it goes against the global trend towards development to bully others, tries to reverse the historical trend, or pursues aggression and expansion, it will definitely end up destroying itself.

By holding a grand meeting to commemorate the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, China has made clear to the world its fierce determination to maintain world peace and justice and follow the historical trend of peace and development.

It has become evident to all that China upholds the common value of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom shared by all mankind, and follows the path of peaceful, open, cooperative and common development based on the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

It is the general trend of the times for people of all countries to work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. In this way, humankind will surely usher in a bright future of peace and development.