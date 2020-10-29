More provincial anti-doping agencies established in China

CHANGSHA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- As the latest member of China's ever-increasing provincial anti-doping agencies, the Hunan Anti-Doping Agency has been established in central China's city of Changsha.

An official with the Doping Agency said Thursday that the main functions of the agency include, guiding the training units in Hunan to carry out anti-doping work; organizing anti-doping education; participating in investigations, hearings and results management of suspected doping violations.

"The agency should perform its duty as a specialized agency, and resolutely protect Hunan's clean sport," said Li Shun, director of Administration of Sport of Hunan Province.

The China Anti-Doping Agency issued a guideline in November 2019 which clarified the goal of the establishment of China's provincial anti-doping agencies -- the vast majority of China's provinces (regions and municipalities) will have established anti-doping agencies with full-time personnel by the end of 2020.

Earlier this year, Guangdong, Yunan and Gansu each established provincial anti-doping agencies. According to the 2019 CHINADA Annual Report, 22 anti-doping agencies had been established in China's provinces (regions and municipalities) by the end of 2019.