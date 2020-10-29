Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

India to launch earth observation satellite on Nov. 7

(Xinhua)    13:52, October 29, 2020

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an earth observation satellite (EOS) on Nov. 7, for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, said an official statement.

This would be ISRO's first launch since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, leading to lockdown beginning March 25.

According to the ISRO's statement, the EOS along with nine other international satellites will be launched on a polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) located in Sriharikota, in the country's southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:02 p.m., Indian Standard Time, on Nov. 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," said the statement issued by the Indian space agency.

The EOS is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, added the ISRO statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York