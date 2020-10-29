NEW DELHI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an earth observation satellite (EOS) on Nov. 7, for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, said an official statement.

This would be ISRO's first launch since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, leading to lockdown beginning March 25.

According to the ISRO's statement, the EOS along with nine other international satellites will be launched on a polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) located in Sriharikota, in the country's southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:02 p.m., Indian Standard Time, on Nov. 7, 2020, subject to weather conditions," said the statement issued by the Indian space agency.

The EOS is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The customer satellites are being launched under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, added the ISRO statement.