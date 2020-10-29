Evidence of Taiwan's status as part of China irrefutable: spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the history of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation is irrefutable evidence that the island is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media question at a press conference.

Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation was an important part of China's victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, said Zhu, noting that it was a great victory for all Chinese people including Taiwan compatriots.

In commemoration of the island's recovery from Japanese occupation, the mainland held an academic seminar and special exhibition in late October.

The intensifying collusion of separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" with foreign forces threatens the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots, Zhu said, adding she hopes more Taiwan compatriots will see the current situation clearly, follow the historical trend, and walk hand in hand with their mainland compatriots.