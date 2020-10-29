Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Social insurance contribution cuts for companies in China proved effective: official

(Xinhua)    09:58, October 29, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Enterprises, especially those micro, small and medium-sized ones, have seen a cut in their social insurance contributions amid the country's efforts to help them tide over the COVID-19 epidemic, a Chinese official said Wednesday.

By the end of September, about 11.3 million enterprises saw a decline of 910.7 billion yuan (about 135.53 billion U.S. dollars) in insurance premiums related to old-age, unemployment and work-related injuries, said Nie Mingjun, an official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Meanwhile, 61.6 billion yuan of social insurance payments were allowed to be deferred, he said.

The social insurance premium rate has also been lowered, leading to companies saving 232.2 billion yuan.

Nie said reduced contributions to social security premiums are expected to amount to 1.6 trillion yuan this year.

"The cut is unprecedented in scale," Nie said. "It will be instrumental in helping enterprises rise above difficulties, and stabilize and expand employment."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York