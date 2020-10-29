Thailand grants passengers to disembark from cruise ships

BANGKOK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Thai cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved in principle guidelines for foreigners to disembark cruise liners under the Special Tourist Visa (STV) program.

These guidelines will only apply to captains, crew and passengers from countries where COVID-19 outbreak is low or medium based, said deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul in the daily press briefing at the Thai Government House.

These passenger visitors will also have to agree to go into quarantine for at least 14 days.

They will also need to show to the Thai authorities a health coverage of 100,000 U.S. dollars.

Eligible tourists under the STV program will be allowed to stay in Thailand for 90 days, after which they will be allowed to extend their stay twice, by 90 days each time, equal to nine months in total.