China's import expo to boost businesses: Zambia traders

LUSAKA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- As the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) draws near, expectations remain high among many traders in Zambia who view it as an important event that will help boost businesses.

Speaking in separate interviews with Xinhua, the traders are hopeful that the expo will not only help revive businesses but also help jump-start the global economy's recovery processes.

Clementine Mwaba, who deals in honey business, said that Zambia's huge agricultural produce yearns for more international markets and that the CIIE provides a platform for securing a market for that product.

"The upcoming international import expo in China works to provide the space and opportunities for more markets for us," Mwaba said.

Chilufya Kayenga, who specializes in the making and selling of handmade jewellery and traditional clothing at Chikwa Lane flee Market in Zambia's capital Lusaka, said the expo provides growth opportunities for small-scale businesses in Zambia and beyond as it provides a chance to showcase their products and services.

It would be very interesting to exhibit products at such a big trade fair, Kayenga said.

She said that the expo is important in that it accords traders in Zambia and Africa as a whole opportunities to access the huge market that China has to offer.

And a Zambian trade expert has called for wide sensitization and publicizing of the CIIE in Zambia so that more businesses in the country can take part in the event.

"We expect increased exports to China after the expo," said Alfred Chitalu, a research officer at Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chitalu is optimistic that the expo will help the recovery of the world economy.