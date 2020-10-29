India's women minister tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- India's federal Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Irani took to social media networking platform to announce she has contracted the infection and urged those who came in contact with her in the past few days to get themselves tested.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for COVID-19 and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani wrote on twitter.

The 44-year-old actor-turned-politician had been actively campaigning for the local elections in Bihar seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

On Tuesday federal junior minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale tested positive for COVID-19.

India is in the grip of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cases are increasing with each passing day.

On Wednesday federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 7,990,322 including 120,010 deaths.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country by COVID-19.