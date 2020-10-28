No space for any separatist activity seeking "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reaffirmed that no space is allowed for separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" in any form.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media question.

"We remain as firm as a rock in our resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and will never leave any space for separatist activities seeking 'Taiwan independence' in any form," Zhu said.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist elements pushing for "Taiwan independence" have colluded with external forces and intensified provocations to seek "Taiwan independence," which is the root cause of the current complex and grave situation across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu noted.