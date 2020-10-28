JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa began self-quarantine after one of the 35 guests who attended an event here with him over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement Wednesday.

"The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the President himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests," Tyrone Seale, acting spokesperson to the president, said in the statement.

The guest showed symptoms on Sunday and received a positive test result on Tuesday, the statement said.

Ramaphosa became aware of the test late on Tuesday after he had already taken part in the unveiling of a statue of South African icon OR Tambo at the airport and also the official opening of a new hotel, it said.

"The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest," Seale said.

"The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements," Seale said, adding that Ramaphosa "will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine."