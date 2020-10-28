Forum on Mazu culture to be held in east China

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 5th Global Mazu Culture Forum will be held in Putian City, east China's Fujian Province, to promote people-to-people connectivity among countries along the Maritime Silk Road, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The event, scheduled to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, will invite experts from countries and regions including Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia to attend symposiums both online and offline to discuss topics ranging from the Mazu culture, maritime harmony, to connectivity.

A seminar on international communication of the Mazu culture and tourism will be held, where experts will share their experience in different fields of cultural and tourism development.

A cultural and tourism festival will also be hosted during the event, the ministry said.

The worshipping of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu is a folk custom prevalent along China's southeastern coast. Mazu belief and customs have been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.