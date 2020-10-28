Livestock wearing reflective tapes to avoid road accident in north China's pasture

HOHHOT, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Traffic police in Alxa League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have taken a new measure of issuing reflective tape to livestock farmers to help avoid animal-vehicle collisions in pasture areas.

The keepers put the tape on the legs of large livestock such as cattle, horses and camels so that drivers can see them in the distance when the animals cross the road.

According to the police department, more than 60,000 rolls of reflective tape have been issued so far this year.

Since 2018, 324 road accidents have occurred involving large livestock in Alxa. Most of the cases happened at night. Among the most severe cases, a heavy semi-trailer tractor collided with camels walking on the road, leaving the driver severely injured, four camels dead and two other camels injured.

Nie Qingyuan, division chief of the Alxa League traffic management detachment, said that the reflective tape is made of low-temperature resistant reflective lattice and PVC bottom film and can withstand temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius. They can be seen from a distance of more than 200 meters in the dark.

Inner Mongolia is China's major livestock breeding area. The region has more than 1.2 million cows, with an annual output of more than 5.7 million tonnes of milk. Its milk output, the scale of its processing industry and its market share of dairy products all rank first in China.