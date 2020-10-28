China's import expo offers opportunities for business, boosts global economy

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level expo, offers new opportunities to global business and helps boost the world economy by promoting international trade, an export director of South America's largest meat producer has said.

As the third CIIE draws near, Minerva Foods, a Brazil-headquartered leading beef producer and exporter, hopes to drum up more business and continue to expand its sales in the fast-growing Chinese market, Celia Sampaio, a director responsible for the multinational's beef exports, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"Without a doubt, the fair plays a positive role for the world economy" as it promotes global trade, Sampaio said ahead of the expo, which will take place on Nov. 5-10 in the financial hub of Shanghai.

"It should be noted that the CIIE is the first world fair dedicated to imports, so leading companies from countries have the opportunity to do business at the event," she said.

The company has taken part in the first and second editions of the expo, where it has gained "extremely positive experiences that gave us a better understanding of the Chinese market, as well as a (chance to) approach several clients," the director recalled, expecting that the fair could bring new business opportunities to her company.

According to Sampaio, China is a significant market for Minerva Foods, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the company's consolidated export earnings in the past 12 months ending June 30.

Sampaio said she believes that attending the event to present products is "the right thing to do."

"Through our geographic diversification, which includes seven plants authorized to export beef to China in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, we understand that we are well positioned to meet the demand for our product in the Chinese market," she added.

Selling its products to more than 100 countries, the multinational company accounts for about 20 percent of all meat exported from South America. It also has operations in the meat processing industry and live cattle exports.

As this year's event takes place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sampaio said she was confident organizers would take all necessary precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections.

"We have no doubt that all measures and protocols to prevent the (spread of the) novel coronavirus will be applied at all the stages of the event," Sampaio said.