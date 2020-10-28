Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China gold output, consumption drop in first nine months

(Xinhua)    09:17, October 28, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China produced 262.93 tonnes of gold in the first nine months of this year, a decrease of 12.42 tonnes or 4.51 percent compared to the same period of last year, industry data showed Tuesday.

Gold consumption plunged 28.66 percent year on year to 548.09 tonnes during the first three quarters, according to data released by the China Gold Association (CGA).

Consumption of gold jewelry in the Chinese market stood at 343.08 tonnes in the January-September period, diving 34.43 percent year on year, CGA data showed.

During the same period, consumption of gold coins and bars shrank 14.07 percent year on year to 142.52 tonnes, while consumption of gold for industrial and other use slumped 21.11 percent from a year earlier to 62.49 tonnes.

Led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy and rapid revival of the wedding market, gold consumption in China has recently shot up. In Q3 alone, consumption of the yellow metal in the country witnessed a quarter-on-quarter growth of 28.71 percent.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York