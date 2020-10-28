Chinese universities admit more students with disabilities

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Colleges and universities in China saw a rise in the enrollment of students with disabilities from 2017 to 2019, the China Disabled Person's Federation (CDPF) said Tuesday.

A total of 12,362 students with disabilities were admitted into universities in 2019, up from 10,818 in 2017 and 11,154 in 2018, according to the federation.

The CDPF has worked with relevant departments for years to facilitate the employment of college students with disabilities through special online and offline job fairs and an online service platform to help people with disabilities find jobs or take up entrepreneurship.