International children's book fair to be held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair will kick off on Nov. 13 as scheduled, the Shanghai municipal press and publication administration announced on Tuesday.

The three-day event will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, covering an exhibition area of 25,000 square meters. It is expected to display more than 60,000 newly-published children's books.

The exhibition hall will be divided into a copyright-negotiation area and a public area. They will be open at different times, with strict epidemic prevention measures in place.

Over 350 children's book publishing organizations and children-related cultural enterprises from 21 countries and regions, including Russia, Italy, Germany and Spain, will participate in the fair.

Authorities said the fair will explore a new mode of book fairs, held both online and offline, allowing children's books to be touched and read at the physical location, while copyright negotiations are switched to online platforms.

The fair has been held annually in Shanghai since 2013.