Spain registers highest daily COVID-19 deaths in second wave

(Xinhua)    08:35, October 28, 2020

MADRID, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Spanish Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the country registered 18,418 new infections and 267 deaths over the past 24 hours. It is the highest daily COVID-19 deaths in the second wave.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain reached 1,116,738 and the death toll rose to 35,298.

Spain entered State of Alarm on Oct. 25 in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus. In addition, from Oct. 26, a curfew would be applied for 15 days in the country between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The autonomous communities can decide whether to change the starting or closing time.

However, the Canary Islands has become an exception in the country, which has the lowest cumulative incidence in Spain. According to the statistics from the Health Ministry, the incidence there is about "50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants," and tourists are allowed in.

Yaiza Castilla, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands, has said that tourists have been required to take a COVID-19 test and present a negative document to enter the islands.

