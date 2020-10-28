Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
China issues revised regulation on science, technology award system

(Xinhua)    08:09, October 28, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree to publish the revised regulation on the national science and technology award system.

As an important and long-standing system, the national science and technology award system is a significant policy to encourage independent innovation, inspire the vitality of talent and foster a favorable environment for innovation.

The revised regulation clarifies that the science and technology awards should serve the country's major strategies as well as the mid- and long-term development plan for science and technology.

It highlights that China will increase the awards for basic research in natural sciences and applied basic research.

The awards will be nominated by experts, scholars, organizations and authorities in relevant fields. Those who violate moral principles and engage in misconduct in research activities will not be nominated or awarded.

The regulation also makes improvements to the system and methods of the review process. Those nominators and reviewers who undermine fairness and transparency will be held accountable and severely punished.

The revised regulation will take effect on Dec. 1, 2020.

