Beijing's Daxing airport limits drop-off time as it gets busier

(Xinhua)    17:22, October 27, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing airport traffic police have announced a new rule requesting vehicles to stop for no more than eight minutes while dropping off passengers at the Beijing Daxing International Airport as it has gotten busier more than one year after opening.

The rule, which will take effect on Nov. 2, will not apply to buses with a loading capacity of 20 passengers or more, according to the public security sub-bureau of the Beijing Capital International Airport, which is in charge of the road traffic at the Daxing airport.

Police cars, firefighting vehicles, ambulances and engineering emergency vehicles will also not be limited to the rule.

Camera surveillance will be adopted in the eight-minute zones at the departure floors of the airport terminal, and vehicles that are idle for more than eight minutes in the zones will be fined.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport opened for flights in September 2019. The airport has seen an increasing number of flights, with airlines transferring operations from the Beijing Capital International Airport.

By late September this year, the airport's total passenger throughput exceeded the 10 million mark.

