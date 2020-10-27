Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's civil air transport achieves over 10 years of safe flight operations

(Xinhua)    17:21, October 27, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's civil air transport sector has achieved 10 years and one month of consecutive safe flight operations as of this September, according to the civil aviation authorities.

As of the end of September, the sector had seen a total of 86.69 million consecutive safe flight hours, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

China's civil aviation sector has achieved steady progress over the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) with significant performance in both transport capacity and safe flight operations.

Over the 2016-2020 period, the civil aviation authorities unswervingly implemented the strategy of controlling quantity and adjusting structure to ensure the sustainability of the civil aviation industry, said the CAAC.

The CAAC has persistently enhanced safety management and infrastructure construction to sustain the civil aviation industry. It has also advanced reforms in multiple fields, such as airspace management, general aviation and airworthiness certification.

China maintained the world's second-largest civil aviation market, with 660 million passenger trips in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, according to the CAAC.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York