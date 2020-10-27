Cross-border e-commerce business through Xinjiang port continues to grow

URUMQI, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cross-border e-commerce business at the Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, continues to grow thanks to increasing customs clearance efficiency.

By Monday, the Alataw Pass had exported more than 42 million cross-border e-commerce parcels worth over 1 billion yuan (about 149.6 million U.S. dollars) since the port launched cross-border e-commerce business in January.

The outbound parcels, mainly packed with toys, apparel, shoes and other small commodities, are transported to countries including Italy and Germany.

The Alataw Pass aims to become a hub of logistics, trade and settlement connecting Asian and European countries.

Customs at the Alataw Pass have simplified declaration procedures and provided 24-hour reservation services to improve clearance efficiency. The port has also launched a road-rail transit service to shorten delivery time.

Parcels from major online shopping platforms including Alibaba and Amazon have been shipped via the port, according to the port customs.