Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cross-border e-commerce business through Xinjiang port continues to grow

(Xinhua)    14:39, October 27, 2020

URUMQI, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Cross-border e-commerce business at the Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, continues to grow thanks to increasing customs clearance efficiency.

By Monday, the Alataw Pass had exported more than 42 million cross-border e-commerce parcels worth over 1 billion yuan (about 149.6 million U.S. dollars) since the port launched cross-border e-commerce business in January.

The outbound parcels, mainly packed with toys, apparel, shoes and other small commodities, are transported to countries including Italy and Germany.

The Alataw Pass aims to become a hub of logistics, trade and settlement connecting Asian and European countries.

Customs at the Alataw Pass have simplified declaration procedures and provided 24-hour reservation services to improve clearance efficiency. The port has also launched a road-rail transit service to shorten delivery time.

Parcels from major online shopping platforms including Alibaba and Amazon have been shipped via the port, according to the port customs.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York