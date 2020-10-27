China's agricultural development in current 5-year plan

China's State Council Information Office (SCIO) , Monday, held a press conference on achievements made in agricultural and rural development during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

Liu Huanxin, vice minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Wu Hongyao, member of the CPC Leading Group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA), and Wei Baigang, chief economist of the MARA, took questions from reporters.

China's grain output has exceeded 1.3 trillion jin for six consecutive years, and the self-sufficiency rate of rice and wheat has been kept above 100 percent. China's production of meat, eggs, milk, fruits, vegetables and tea, has effectively met the people's growing consumption demands, said Liu.

The per capita disposable income of rural residents exceeded 16,000 yuan in 2019, double that of 2010 and growing at a faster rate than that of urban residents for the 10th year in a row, according to Liu.

In the first three quarters of 2020, the per capita disposable income of rural residents reached 12,297 yuan, an increase of 1.6 percent in real terms, Liu added.