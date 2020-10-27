NYS joins hands with company, designers to release fashion masks in campaign against COVID-19

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The New York State government is partnering with The RealReal, an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace, and dozens of New York fashion designers to launch "Mask Up," a campaign to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and remind the public of the need to wear masks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday in Albany.

"Mask Up" campaign will raise funds for communities impacted by COVID-19 by donating mask profits to three charities working in New York and across the country to help people in need -- Feeding America, Nurse Heroes and the New York COVID Relief Fund, said a press release from the state government.

Particularly, the state and The RealReal will release a limited-edition "New York Tough" mask designed by acclaimed New York fashion label Public School as part of a five-week campaign featuring themed weekly mask drops, said the release.

"As we continue the fight against COVID-19, one fact is clear -- masks help stop the spread and save lives. But it's also clear that COVID-19 fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge," said Cuomo at his daily press briefing.

"We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks. The Mask Up campaign leverages the creativity of the New York fashion community to help solve this public health challenge, while simultaneously raising funds for communities impacted by COVID-19. Take a look at the NY Tough masks and mask up. Together, we will beat this virus," added the governor.

"At a time when so many are looking for a way to make a difference, wearing a mask has the power to save lives, and is a statement about who you are," said the governor's daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, who was identified as a volunteer in the campaign against the pandemic.

"The Mask Up campaign unites incredible designers who are deeply connected to New York, the fashion capital of our country. The RealReal and New York State are partnering to harness the power of the fashion community to convey a very simple, but critically important message: Mask Up. Stop the Spread. Save Lives! Our country is still battling COVID-19, and this campaign demonstrates that we can find fun, creative ways to make an impact," she added.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. Based on the circular economy, it sells consigned clothing, fine jewelry, watches, fine art and home decor.