Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Ant Group prices Shanghai IPO at 68.8 yuan

(Xinhua)    10:20, October 27, 2020

HANGZHOU, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ant Group on Monday set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at 68.8 yuan (about 10.26 U.S. dollars) per share, according to the official website of the stock exchange.

The group's mega dual-listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is believed to be the world's biggest IPO ever.

The group also set the price for the Hong Kong stock exchange at 80 HKD (about 10.32 U.S. dollars) per share.

Ant has a market value of 2.1 trillion yuan (about 318.5 billion U.S. dollars) based on its IPO price.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York