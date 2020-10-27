China announces countermeasures against U.S. designation of 6 more Chinese media as "foreign missions"

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday announced reciprocal countermeasures against U.S. designation of six more Chinese media as "foreign missions."

"In response, China demands that the China-based branches of the American Broadcasting Corporation, the Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News declare in written form information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China within seven calendar days from today," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

In recent years, the U.S. government has placed unwarranted restrictions on Chinese media agencies and personnel in the United States, purposely made things difficult for their normal reporting assignments, and subjected them to growing discrimination and politically-motivated oppression, Zhao noted.

With regard to the U.S. designation of six more Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions," Zhao said he stated China's solemn position last week, urging the United States to revoke the designation of the Chinese media outlets.

"However, the U.S. side, in total disregard of China's legitimate and reasonable demand and solemn warning, insistently ramped up political repression and stigmatization of Chinese media agencies and personnel," Zhao said.

He said the above-mentioned measures are entirely necessary and reciprocal countermeasures that China is compelled to take in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the United States.

The measures are legitimate and justified self-defense in every sense, he said.

"What the United States has done is exclusively targeting Chinese media organizations," which was driven by the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, Zhao said.

It has seriously tarnished the reputation and image of Chinese media organizations, affected their normal operation in the United States, and disrupted people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, said the spokesperson, stressing that it has therefore "exposed the hypocrisy of the self-styled advocate of press freedom."

China urges the United States to immediately change course, undo the damage, and stop its political oppression and arbitrary restrictions on Chinese media organizations, Zhao said.

"Should it choose to go further down the wrong path, it could expect more countermeasures from China," he added.