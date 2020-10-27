Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains to have quiet carriages

(Xinhua)    09:32, October 27, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- High-speed trains between Beijing and Shanghai will have quiet carriages by the end of this year. The facility is aimed at providing a more tranquil and comfortable ambience for travelers.

Passengers willing to obey the rules can choose the "quiet carriage" while booking tickets on the website or mobile app 12306, according to the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co. Ltd.

In a quiet carriage, onboard videos will be muted, and announcements made at a lower volume. Doors at the ends of the carriage will be kept closed to reduce noise from the vestibule.

Rules on passenger conduct in such carriages will be further specified.

The company will also initiate a flexible pricing mechanism, offering preferential ticket prices for commuters and frequent travelers.

Linking the capital with the eastern coastal economic hub of Shanghai, the 1,318-km Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened to the public on June 30, 2011.

As of June 2020, about 1.11 million trains had used the line with an excellent safety record.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York