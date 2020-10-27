Overseas Chinese say Xi's speech at commemoration of War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea inspiring

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) is inspiring and encouraging, said a number of Chinese people working overseas.

Wang Haijun, president of the Association of Overseas Chinese in South Korea, said that looking back into history, one can feel the courage and backbone of the Chinese people, who do not provoke trouble, but never flinch when trouble comes their way.

Noting that the Chinese people love peace but are not afraid of confrontation, Wang said they will carry forward the spirit forged in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and make contributions to world peace, prosperity and stability.

Song Lishui, a professor at Meiji Gakuin University in Japan, said that the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea had fully demonstrated the Chinese people's perseverance in safeguarding national security, which made significant contributions to regional and world peace and stability.

The victory of the 1950-1953 war shows that there is no unbeatable enemy, and its spirit transcends time and space and will inspire people to forge ahead, said Yuan Yi, vice-chairman of the China Migrant Association in Russia.

Likewise, noting that the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is a just war to safeguard peace and resist aggression, Li Li, head of an association of Northeastern Chinese people in Britain, called for carrying forward the spirit forged in the war from generation to generation.

The Chinese people at home and abroad should unite as one, and the Chinese nation will surely overcome all challenges, Li added.

The Chinese culture is peaceful and inclusive, said Zhu Tingting, the Chinese dean of Confucius Institute at Suez Canal University in Egypt.

Yet, the pursuit of peace does not mean weakness, Zhu added, noting that the Chinese people are brave and resilient in the face of aggression and hardship.