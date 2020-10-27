SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's health authorities decided on Monday to continue its flu vaccination program across the country as the suspected deaths after getting flu shots were found to have very little link to inoculation.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement that there was a very little possibility for any link between flu vaccination and deaths, noting that it will continue its nationwide flu vaccination program.

A total of 59 people, mostly those in their 70s and 80s, have died after receiving flu shots this year. The number of those who have reported side effects was 1,231.

An investigation into 46 deaths found no direct link to the inoculation, while a probe into the remaining 13 deaths was underway.

Out of the total deaths, no case has been relevant to anaphylaxis shock, or a fatal allergic reaction from vaccination.

The government has been pushing for a free flu inoculation program to vaccinate about 19 million people, including the elderly people and teenagers.

Out of the combined 14.68 million flu shots the South Korean people have received this year, 9.68 million flu shots have been given under the free vaccination program.

The program came as a part of efforts to prevent the so-called "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu during the winter influenza season.

Public concerns recently mounted here over the safety of flu vaccines as some of vaccine vials for the free vaccination program were exposed to room temperature while being transported.

The health authorities said there was no safety issue as the exposure time was short.